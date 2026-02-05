Cedar Rapids legal observer training is part of nationwide response to ICE

A Cedar Rapids church hosted a legal observer training, teaching attendees what they can do when witnessing Immigration Customs Enforcement activity in their community. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said these trainings are only raising the temperature as civilians clash with ICE.

On this Politics Day, we hear analysis from political scientists Peter Hanson from Grinnell College and Jonathan Hassid from Iowa State University on these trainings, as well as midterm fundraising numbers and President Donald Trump's comments on nationalizing elections.

Guests:

