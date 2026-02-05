© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Cedar Rapids legal observer training is part of nationwide response to ICE

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published February 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A Cedar Rapids church hosted a legal observer training, teaching attendees what they can do when witnessing Immigration Customs Enforcement activity in their community. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said these trainings are only raising the temperature as civilians clash with ICE.

On this Politics Day, we hear analysis from political scientists Peter Hanson from Grinnell College and Jonathan Hassid from Iowa State University on these trainings, as well as midterm fundraising numbers and President Donald Trump's comments on nationalizing elections.

Guests:

  • Peter Hanson, associate professor of political science, director of the Grinnell College National Poll
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
