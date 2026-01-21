Nearly 50 years ago, Kamyar Enshayan left a very different Iran
Kamyar Enshayan remembers the Iran he grew up in as vibrant, musical and secular. He left in 1978, not long before the Islamic Revolution, and never returned. On this River to River, Enshayan shares his views on the recent mass protests and violent government response in Iran.
But first, Iowa State English professors Jenny Aune and Jo Mackiewicz share their research, which raises questions about how we may be attributing human qualities to artificial intelligence through language.
Guests:
- Jo Mackiewicz, professor of English, Iowa State University
- Jenny Aune, teaching professor of English, Iowa State University
- Kamyar Enshayan, Iranian-American, former director of the Center for Energy & Environmental Education, University of Northern Iowa