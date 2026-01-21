© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Nearly 50 years ago, Kamyar Enshayan left a very different Iran

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published January 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Kamyar Enshayan remembers the Iran he grew up in as vibrant, musical and secular. He left in 1978, not long before the Islamic Revolution, and never returned. On this River to River, Enshayan shares his views on the recent mass protests and violent government response in Iran.

But first, Iowa State English professors Jenny Aune and Jo Mackiewicz share their research, which raises questions about how we may be attributing human qualities to artificial intelligence through language.

Guests:

  • Jo Mackiewicz, professor of English, Iowa State University
  • Jenny Aune, teaching professor of English, Iowa State University
  • Kamyar Enshayan, Iranian-American, former director of the Center for Energy & Environmental Education, University of Northern Iowa
River to River Artificial IntelligenceIowa State UniversityInternational Affairsimmigration
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
