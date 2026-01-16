UI scholars developing AI system to monitor physical violence

Imagine a camera that could stop abuse before serious harm occurs. Two University of Iowa scholars are making it reality. River to River host Ben Kieffer spoke with Aislinn Conrad, a former child welfare investigator, and mechanical engineer Karim Abdel-Malek. The two are developing an AI system that monitors physical behaviors to detect violence as it is escalating.

This episode was originally produced Nov. 4, 2025.

