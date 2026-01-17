© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
As NASA’s Artemis II nears launch, a retired astronaut shares his perspective

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine PerkinsZoe Bentler
Published January 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
NASA’s Artemis II mission is inching closer to the launchpad — and one Iowa State professor knows exactly what that moment feels like. Retired astronaut Clay Anderson joins River to River to share what it’s like to prepare for spaceflight and what this next chapter of NASA’s lunar program could mean for the future of human space exploration.

Earlier in the hour, we break down a busy first week at the Iowa Statehouse as Republican lawmakers roll out an ambitious — and contentious — legislative agenda. We’ll also take a closer look at why Iowa’s controversial school library book ban is back in federal court and what a new wave of billion-dollar natural disasters means for insurance coverage and risk management in Iowa and beyond.

Then, Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend with new music on this News Buzz edition of River to River.

Guests:

  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Sheila Brummer, western Iowa reporter, IPR News
  • Martin Grace, professor and risk management expert, University of Iowa
  • Clay Anderson, retired astronaut and professor of aerospace engineering, Iowa State University
  • Tony Dehner, host, IPR Studio One
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
