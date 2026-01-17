As NASA’s Artemis II nears launch, a retired astronaut shares his perspective

NASA’s Artemis II mission is inching closer to the launchpad — and one Iowa State professor knows exactly what that moment feels like. Retired astronaut Clay Anderson joins River to River to share what it’s like to prepare for spaceflight and what this next chapter of NASA’s lunar program could mean for the future of human space exploration.

Earlier in the hour, we break down a busy first week at the Iowa Statehouse as Republican lawmakers roll out an ambitious — and contentious — legislative agenda. We’ll also take a closer look at why Iowa’s controversial school library book ban is back in federal court and what a new wave of billion-dollar natural disasters means for insurance coverage and risk management in Iowa and beyond.

Then, Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend with new music on this News Buzz edition of River to River.

Guests:

