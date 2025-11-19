© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What federal cuts to Medicaid mean for Iowans' healthcare

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A discussion on how federal cuts to Medicaid will impact Iowans and rural healthcare.

The One Big Beautiful Bill, or HR 1, was signed into law on July 4, and includes sweeping changes to Medicaid, and is estimated by the Congressional Budget Office to cut federal Medicaid spending by $911 billion over 10 years and increase the number of people uninsured by 10 million.

In this episode, host Ben Kieffer talks with a Des Moines resident who insured by Medicaid, about what these changes could mean for him, including new work requirements. Then, we hear more about how this overhaul will impact Iowans from UI professor and Rural Policy Research Director Keith Mueller.

We also talk with a rural hospital administrator about how they expect to lose millions of dollars annually due to these changes, and we hear from a rural Emergency Medical Services responder on how this could widen the financial deficit they already face when providing care to Medicaid patients.

Guests:

  • Steven Kenyon, Des Moines resident
  • Keith Mueller, Gerhard Hartman Professor in health management and policy, University of Iowa College of Public Health
  • Kevin Kincaid, CEO, Knoxville Hospital & Clinics
  • Joe Klukow, paramedic supervisor, Forest City Volunteer Ambulance Service
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
