What federal cuts to Medicaid mean for Iowans' healthcare

The One Big Beautiful Bill, or HR 1, was signed into law on July 4, and includes sweeping changes to Medicaid, and is estimated by the Congressional Budget Office to cut federal Medicaid spending by $911 billion over 10 years and increase the number of people uninsured by 10 million.

In this episode, host Ben Kieffer talks with a Des Moines resident who insured by Medicaid, about what these changes could mean for him, including new work requirements. Then, we hear more about how this overhaul will impact Iowans from UI professor and Rural Policy Research Director Keith Mueller.

We also talk with a rural hospital administrator about how they expect to lose millions of dollars annually due to these changes, and we hear from a rural Emergency Medical Services responder on how this could widen the financial deficit they already face when providing care to Medicaid patients.

Guests:

