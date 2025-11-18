© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
How climate change is driving higher insurance costs

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDani GehrZoe Bentler
Published November 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
For 15 years, Iowa researchers and educators have released an annual climate statement outlining how a changing climate is already affecting Iowans and how the state can respond. This year’s statement, endorsed by 179 science faculty at 26 colleges and universities, focuses on a growing financial consequence: rising property and crop insurance costs driven by climate change.

University of Iowa environmental health professor Peter Thorne and Drake University sustainability professor David Courard-Hauri explain what the latest data shows, why insurance premiums are expected to climb and how increasingly volatile weather is reshaping risk across rural and urban Iowa. They also discuss the implications for the state’s agricultural sector, which is already facing mounting challenges from extreme rainfall, flooding and shifting crop conditions.

Later in the hour, business and insurance expert Martin Grace breaks down how insurers calculate climate-related risk, why companies are pulling back coverage in some parts of the country and what Iowa needs to prepare for. Then, Iowa State University economist Chad Hart weighs in on what higher premiums could mean for farmers, markets and long-term stability across the state’s ag economy.

Guests:

  • Peter Thorne, professor of occupational and environmental health, University of Iowa
  • David Courard-Hauri, professor of environmental science and sustainability, Drake University
  • Martin Grace, professor and Clement T. and Sylvia H. Hanson Family Chair, Tippie College of Business, University of Iowa
  • Chad Hart, professor of economics, crop markets specialist and extension specialist, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
