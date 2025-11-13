Analysis of the deal to end the government shutdown

A vote this week could finally bring an end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, but will it solve the problem or simply set up another crisis? Political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Dave Peterson of Iowa State University join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the possible breakthrough after 43 days — plus its impact on Iowa’s federal workers and SNAP recipients. Experts also dig into how both parties are framing the blame.

Plus, IPR’s James Kelly reports on Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ combative town hall in Keosauqua.

And later, we look at President Donald Trump’s latest round of high-profile pardons and the start of COP30 in Brazil, where the U.S. presence is notably limited due to the ongoing shutdown.

Guests:

