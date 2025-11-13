© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Analysis of the deal to end the government shutdown

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published November 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A vote this week could finally bring an end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, but will it solve the problem or simply set up another crisis? Political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Dave Peterson of Iowa State University join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the possible breakthrough after 43 days — plus its impact on Iowa’s federal workers and SNAP recipients. Experts also dig into how both parties are framing the blame.

Plus, IPR’s James Kelly reports on Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ combative town hall in Keosauqua.

And later, we look at President Donald Trump’s latest round of high-profile pardons and the start of COP30 in Brazil, where the U.S. presence is notably limited due to the ongoing shutdown.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University
  • James Kelly, Eastern Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
Tags
River to River Local Governmentfederal governmentSNAP
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
Related Content