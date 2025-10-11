Des Moines School Board works to regain trust ahead of November bond referendum

Two weeks have passed since Immigration and Customs Enforcement's arrest of former Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Ian Roberts, and the district is working to recover and move forward.

On this Newsbuzz episode, we talk with IPR’s Grant Gerlock about an executive order Governor Kim Reynolds signed this week in the wake of Roberts' arrest, and Samantha Hernandez of the Des Moines Register discusses how the DMPS school board is working to regain the public's trust as they seek to pass a $265 million bond referendum this November.

Clark Kauffman of Iowa Capital Dispatch shares how a teacher is pointing to pro-Republican social media posts made by the Creston Community Schools superintendent and school board president, as she's suing the district for violating her free speech rights. We follow up with a Cedar Rapids resident who just completed a more than 30-day journey in a single-engine Cessna airplane to raise $1 million for polio eradication.

Plus, we meet an award-winning writer from South Korea currently in residence in Iowa. Then, we groove into the weekend with IPR's Mark Simmet.

Guests:

