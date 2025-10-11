© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Des Moines School Board works to regain trust ahead of November bond referendum

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published October 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Two weeks have passed since Immigration and Customs Enforcement's arrest of former Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Ian Roberts, and the district is working to recover and move forward.

On this Newsbuzz episode, we talk with IPR’s Grant Gerlock about an executive order Governor Kim Reynolds signed this week in the wake of Roberts' arrest, and Samantha Hernandez of the Des Moines Register discusses how the DMPS school board is working to regain the public's trust as they seek to pass a $265 million bond referendum this November.

Clark Kauffman of Iowa Capital Dispatch shares how a teacher is pointing to pro-Republican social media posts made by the Creston Community Schools superintendent and school board president, as she's suing the district for violating her free speech rights. We follow up with a Cedar Rapids resident who just completed a more than 30-day journey in a single-engine Cessna airplane to raise $1 million for polio eradication.

Plus, we meet an award-winning writer from South Korea currently in residence in Iowa. Then, we groove into the weekend with IPR's Mark Simmet.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, assistant news director, IPR News
  • Samantha Hernandez, education reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Clark Kauffman, deputy editor, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Peter Teahen, Cedar Rapids resident and pilot
  • Hyukin Michaela Kwon, International Writing Program resident, South Korea
  • Mark Simmet, senior music producer and Studio One host
River to River Des Moinespublic schoolsimmigrationFree speechVaccines and Immunizations
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
