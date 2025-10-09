© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Trump announces major farm bailout amid trade tensions

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published October 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Trump administration is preparing to roll out a bailout package worth up to $15 billion to support farmers hurt by trade disputes.

On this politics day edition of River to River, political scientists Donna Hoffman and Kelly Shaw discuss the bailout, the ongoing federal government shutdown and the deployment of National Guard troops to major U.S. cities.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, Iowa State University
River to River FarmingPresident TrumpU.S. Supreme Court
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
