Trump announces major farm bailout amid trade tensions
The Trump administration is preparing to roll out a bailout package worth up to $15 billion to support farmers hurt by trade disputes.
On this politics day edition of River to River, political scientists Donna Hoffman and Kelly Shaw discuss the bailout, the ongoing federal government shutdown and the deployment of National Guard troops to major U.S. cities.
Guests:
- Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
- Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, Iowa State University