River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Tariffs, drought and disease put pressure on Iowa’s farm economy

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published October 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Sen. Chuck Grassley said today’s challenges for farmers are reminiscent of the 1980s farm crisis.

On this episode of River to River, we look at the pressures on Iowa’s agriculture economy — from drought and disease to tariffs, immigration crackdowns and a delayed Farm Bill. Iowa State University agricultural climatologist Madelyn Wuestenberg shares a harvest update and explains how a warm fall could affect yields.

Later, Iowa Farm Bureau's Zach Brummer, Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman and Iowa State economist Chad Hart join the conversation to talk about the economic realities farmers face amid trade disputes and extreme weather. Plus, Ben Felder of Investigate Midwest discusses how federal immigration enforcement is reshaping Iowa’s agricultural workforce.

Guests:

  • Madelyn Wuestenberg, agricultural climatology extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Zach Brummer, farmer education program manager, Iowa Farm Bureau
  • Ben Felder, editor-in-chief, Investigate Midwest
  • Aaron Lehman, president, Iowa Farmers Union
  • Chad Hart, professor of economics and crop markets specialist, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
