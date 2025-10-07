Tariffs, drought and disease put pressure on Iowa’s farm economy

Sen. Chuck Grassley said today’s challenges for farmers are reminiscent of the 1980s farm crisis.

On this episode of River to River, we look at the pressures on Iowa’s agriculture economy — from drought and disease to tariffs, immigration crackdowns and a delayed Farm Bill. Iowa State University agricultural climatologist Madelyn Wuestenberg shares a harvest update and explains how a warm fall could affect yields.

Later, Iowa Farm Bureau's Zach Brummer, Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman and Iowa State economist Chad Hart join the conversation to talk about the economic realities farmers face amid trade disputes and extreme weather. Plus, Ben Felder of Investigate Midwest discusses how federal immigration enforcement is reshaping Iowa’s agricultural workforce.

Guests: