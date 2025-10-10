The ongoing power struggle over the country's water quality

In 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the definition of the Waters of the United States in the case Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency. The result of that decision is estimated to have eliminated more than half of the nation's wetland acres eligible for protections by the Clean Water Act.

Host Ben Kieffer discusses that decision and how it impacts Iowa with Royal Gardner, author of Waters of the United States: POTUS, SCOTUS, WOTUS, and the Politics of a National Resource.

Gardner is speaking at the University of Iowa October 10.

