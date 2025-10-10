© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
The ongoing power struggle over the country's water quality

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrSamantha McIntosh
October 10, 2025
Water: who controls it, who protects it and who decides its fate?

In 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the definition of the Waters of the United States in the case Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency. The result of that decision is estimated to have eliminated more than half of the nation's wetland acres eligible for protections by the Clean Water Act.

Host Ben Kieffer discusses that decision and how it impacts Iowa with Royal Gardner, author of Waters of the United States: POTUS, SCOTUS, WOTUS, and the Politics of a National Resource.

Gardner is speaking at the University of Iowa October 10.

Guest:

  • Royal Gardner, Hugh F. Culverhouse Professor of Law and Director of the Institute for Biodiversity Law and Policy, Stetson University College of Law
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
