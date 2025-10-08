50 years after the Vietnam War, Iowans share personal accounts

50 years ago, Vinh Nguyen was a teen during the fall of then-Saigon in Vietnam. Nguyen was smuggled out of the country in the early 1980s and has made Des Moines his home for the last several decades. Nguyen is the president of the Vietnamese American Community in Iowa, and he shares his memories surrounding the end of the Vietnam War.

Also this episode, political scientist Jim McCormick discusses how the war impacted the United States' foreign policy 50 years on. We hear from two Vietnam veterans from Iowa, Ron Langel and Roger Elliott.

This episode was originally produced April 29, 2025.

Guests:

