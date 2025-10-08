© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
50 years after the Vietnam War, Iowans share personal accounts

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Vinh Nguyen has lived in Iowa for decades, but he grew up in Vietnam during the war, which ended April 30, 1975.

50 years ago, Vinh Nguyen was a teen during the fall of then-Saigon in Vietnam. Nguyen was smuggled out of the country in the early 1980s and has made Des Moines his home for the last several decades. Nguyen is the president of the Vietnamese American Community in Iowa, and he shares his memories surrounding the end of the Vietnam War.

Also this episode, political scientist Jim McCormick discusses how the war impacted the United States' foreign policy 50 years on. We hear from two Vietnam veterans from Iowa, Ron Langel and Roger Elliott.

This episode was originally produced April 29, 2025.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
  • Ron Langel, retired sergeant, U.S. Army
  • Roger Elliott, retired master sergeant, Iowa Army National Guard
  • Vinh Nguyen, president, Vietnamese American Community in Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
