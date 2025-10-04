© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
How the government shutdown could impact ACA insurance

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published October 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
As the government shutdown continues, health insurance expert Pete Damiano shares how those insured through the Affordable Care Act could be impacted. Then, Iowa Public Radio reporter Isabella Luu shares the latest a week since Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts was arrested. Roberts has since resigned and the school board announced a lawsuit against the firm hired to do his background check.

Also, Quad-City Times reporters share their recent series on Iowa's shift to a red state, centering voters in their reporting.

Guests:

  • Isabella Luu, central Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Alexis Jimenez, meteorologist, National Weather Service
  • Pete Damiano, Bernstein Endowed Professor, University of Iowa Department of Preventive and Community Dentistry
  • Maya Marchel Hoff, Des Moines Bureau Chief, Lee Enterprises
  • Sarah Watson, local politics reporter, Quad-City Times
  • Cece Mitchell, host, Studio One
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
