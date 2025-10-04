How the government shutdown could impact ACA insurance

As the government shutdown continues, health insurance expert Pete Damiano shares how those insured through the Affordable Care Act could be impacted. Then, Iowa Public Radio reporter Isabella Luu shares the latest a week since Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts was arrested. Roberts has since resigned and the school board announced a lawsuit against the firm hired to do his background check.

Also, Quad-City Times reporters share their recent series on Iowa's shift to a red state, centering voters in their reporting.

Guests:

