Iowa Labor History Society is hitting the road with 'Clarence Darrow'

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Over a century ago, lawyer Clarence Darrow fought battles that sound remarkably similar to present day struggles.

Iowa Labor History Society was formed almost a decade ago to preserve and promote the history of Iowa's workers, which in turn helped shape the history of the state. The ILHS is bringing the true story of one high-profile lawyer to Iowans this fall.

Host Ben Kieffer talks to Minnesota-based actor Patrick Spradlin about his portrayal of lawyer Clarence Darrow in the upcoming one-man play, which will be staged in five cities across the state from October 5-12.

ILHS President John McKerley shares why he feels hosting these performances is important today. He also weighs in on the future of the Iowa Labor Collection, which is housed at the State Historical Society of Iowa Research Center in Iowa City. The SHSI is closing their Iowa City location, citing a budget shortfall.

Later in the episode, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher details his recent trip to Geneva, Switzerland to attend negotiations for the Global Plastics Treaty at the United Nations Environment Programme's Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee summit. Gallagher is part of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, a coalition that seeks to reduce plastic pollution in the Mississippi River.

This episode was originally produced on Aug. 25, 2025.

Guests:

  • Patrick Spradlin, actor and co-founder, Actors Repertory Theatre
  • John McKerley, Iowa Labor History Society president, adjunct faculty in the department of History and College of Law, University of Iowa
  • Bob Gallagher, mayor, Bettendorf
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
