River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

While illegal, marks of segregation remain

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published September 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

University of Iowa historians Colin Gordon and Ashley Howard are helping visualize the mark of segregation in Iowa by mapping places where racially restrictive covenants were put in place and finding stories of resilient Black communities. These covenants, though nullified, remain in deeds to this day.

This episode was originally produced March 4, 2025.

Guests:

  • Colin Gordon, professor of history, University of Iowa
  • Ashley Howard, assistant professor of history and African American studies, University of Iowa
  • Isabella Thomas, senior in history, University of Iowa
River to River RaceRacial JusticeUniversity of Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
