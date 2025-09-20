While illegal, marks of segregation remain
University of Iowa historians Colin Gordon and Ashley Howard are helping visualize the mark of segregation in Iowa by mapping places where racially restrictive covenants were put in place and finding stories of resilient Black communities. These covenants, though nullified, remain in deeds to this day.
This episode was originally produced March 4, 2025.
Guests:
- Colin Gordon, professor of history, University of Iowa
- Ashley Howard, assistant professor of history and African American studies, University of Iowa
- Isabella Thomas, senior in history, University of Iowa