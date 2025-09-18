© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Free speech debates following Charlie Kirk’s assassination

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published September 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk sent political shockwaves through the country.

On this episode of River to River, Iowa State University political scientists Karen Kedrowski and Kelly Shaw explore how the First Amendment applies differently to public employees and private citizens, what consequences speech can carry outside the law and how polarization has sharpened these debates. We also hear about the factors influencing vaccination decisions and the broader implications for community health.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Kelly B. Shaw, professor of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Politics DayU.S. SenateFree speechVaccines and Immunizations
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
