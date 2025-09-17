Mary Louise Kelly brings her national security expertise to her new podcast

Making sense of America's place on the world stage has never been more challenging or more crucial. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly aims to help listeners navigate this challenge on her new podcast Sources & Methods. She spoke with host Ben Kieffer about her new show and the importance of public media.

Then, Willard 'Sandy' Boyd was president of the University of Iowa from 1969 to 1981, leading the institution through a time of political and social action on campus. Boyd collected books, documents and artifacts related to United States presidents, and the collection is on display at the University of Iowa Law Library. Listen back to Kieffer's visit to this collection.

Part of this episode was produced in July 2024.

Guests:

