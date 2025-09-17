© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Mary Louise Kelly brings her national security expertise to her new podcast

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published September 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Making sense of America's place on the world stage has never been more challenging or more crucial. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly aims to help listeners navigate this challenge on her new podcast Sources & Methods. She spoke with host Ben Kieffer about her new show and the importance of public media.

Then, Willard 'Sandy' Boyd was president of the University of Iowa from 1969 to 1981, leading the institution through a time of political and social action on campus. Boyd collected books, documents and artifacts related to United States presidents, and the collection is on display at the University of Iowa Law Library. Listen back to Kieffer's visit to this collection.

Part of this episode was produced in July 2024.

Guests:

  • Mary Louise Kelly, host of NPR's All Things Considered and Sources & Methods
  • Noelle Sinclair, head of special collections, University of Iowa College of Law
national security History
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
