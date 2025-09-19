© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa relatives remember late Palestinian journalist

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published September 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga hoped to change hearts and minds through her coverage of the war in Gaza. In August, she was among five journalists killed in an Israeli strike.

Photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga relentlessly pursued the truth through the devastation of her homeland. Her cousin Maissa Abudagga, who resides in Coralville, and Maissa's husband Yaser remember Mariam as a selfless family member and friend who relentlessly pursued the truth.

Then, we continue our series of conversations with Iowa International Writing Program residents with Roy Horowitz, an Israeli theatre director, translator and dramaturge. He is spending his time in Iowa translating a Russian play about women marrying jihadists in Syria that resulted in the imprisonment of the playwright and director.

Guests;

  • Maissa Abu Dagga, pharmacist, Mariam's cousin
  • Yaser Abu Dagga, engineer, Maissa's husband
  • Roy Horowitz, Israeli theatre director, translator and dramaturge
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
