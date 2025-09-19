Iowa relatives remember late Palestinian journalist

Photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga relentlessly pursued the truth through the devastation of her homeland. Her cousin Maissa Abudagga, who resides in Coralville, and Maissa's husband Yaser remember Mariam as a selfless family member and friend who relentlessly pursued the truth.

Then, we continue our series of conversations with Iowa International Writing Program residents with Roy Horowitz, an Israeli theatre director, translator and dramaturge. He is spending his time in Iowa translating a Russian play about women marrying jihadists in Syria that resulted in the imprisonment of the playwright and director.

Guests;

