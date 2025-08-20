© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The Iowa Poison Control Center marks 25 years of statewide service

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Iowa Poison Control Center is a lifeline in emergencies, but poison emergency calls used to go to phone lines at hospitals scattered across the country. Today, we mark 25 years since the center becoming a unified statewide service.

From household accidents to industrial exposures, we discuss the medical complexities of poison cases and learn about Iowa's newest healthcare innovation, the Iowa Toxicology Clinic. We hear from executive director Linda Kalin, who has been with the center from the beginning. She talks about the patchwork poison control network that today takes 20,000 calls a year in Iowa.

We also talk with Dr. Dan McCade, medical director of the Iowa Poison Control Center, as well as the director of the University of Iowa division of medical toxicology. He talks about his work with the center, as well as the Iowa Toxicology Clinic, the only toxicology clinic in the state.

Guests:

  • Linda Kalin, executive director, Iowa Poison Control Center
  • Dr. Dan McCade, professor, director of the division of medical toxicology, University of Iowa, medical director, Iowa Poison Control Center
Tags
River to River Health careIowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Related Content