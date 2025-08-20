The Iowa Poison Control Center marks 25 years of statewide service

The Iowa Poison Control Center is a lifeline in emergencies, but poison emergency calls used to go to phone lines at hospitals scattered across the country. Today, we mark 25 years since the center becoming a unified statewide service.

From household accidents to industrial exposures, we discuss the medical complexities of poison cases and learn about Iowa's newest healthcare innovation, the Iowa Toxicology Clinic. We hear from executive director Linda Kalin, who has been with the center from the beginning. She talks about the patchwork poison control network that today takes 20,000 calls a year in Iowa.

We also talk with Dr. Dan McCade, medical director of the Iowa Poison Control Center, as well as the director of the University of Iowa division of medical toxicology. He talks about his work with the center, as well as the Iowa Toxicology Clinic, the only toxicology clinic in the state.

Guests:

