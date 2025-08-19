More than one in three adults have prediabetes, and most don't know it
Having prediabetes means your body is struggling to manage blood sugar. Without changes, it can develop into full-blown diabetes and put you at risk for other chronic conditions.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Dr. Cara Drew, a family medicine physician in Sioux City, and Corey Dion Lewis, a health coach based in Des Moines. We talk about the populations most at risk, how to get tested and how to prevent full-blown diabetes.
Guests:
- Dr. Cara Drew, family medicine physician in Sioux City, medical director, University of Iowa Health Care in Sioux City, program director, Sioux City residency program
- Corey Dion Lewis, health coach, Broadlawns, host of The Healthy Project Podcast