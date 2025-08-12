© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Former lawmaker talks about his time in the Black Panthers, recent brush with death

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published August 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

He’s been a force for change in Des Moines for more than half a century. On this episode of River to River, a conversation with former Iowa Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines.

Abdul-Samad talks about his teenage years organizing student walkouts in the 1960s, his time with the Black Panther Party, founding Creative Visions in 1996 and serving 18 years in the Iowa House of Representatives. Now 74 years old, he also reflects on what he's learned, what still needs to change and on a recent brush with death.

Guests:

  • Ako Abdul-Samad, former Iowa representative, founder of Creative Visions
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
