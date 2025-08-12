Former lawmaker talks about his time in the Black Panthers, recent brush with death

He’s been a force for change in Des Moines for more than half a century. On this episode of River to River, a conversation with former Iowa Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines.

Abdul-Samad talks about his teenage years organizing student walkouts in the 1960s, his time with the Black Panther Party, founding Creative Visions in 1996 and serving 18 years in the Iowa House of Representatives. Now 74 years old, he also reflects on what he's learned, what still needs to change and on a recent brush with death.

Guests:

