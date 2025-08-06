How Iowa is facing a critical moment in addressing the opioid crisis

Dr. Shea Jorgensen of Prairie Ridge in Mason City is working to bring a methadone clinic in the area, seeking opioid settlement funds distributed to local governments. Some elected officials in the area say they aren't impacted by opioid epidemic, but local law enforcement disagrees.

Host Ben Kieffer speaks with Jorgensen about what opioid settlement funds mean for expanding this effort and other services. Then, Andrew Allen tells us about the Ember Recovery Center — which opened this year and focuses on youth and young adult addiction recovery — and how opioid settlement funds will help them expand.

Marissa Eyanson of Iowa Health and Human Services shares how recent legislation will dictate how opioid settlement money will be used and how funds distributed to local governments remain unspent and outside of state control. Dr. Andrea Weber of University of Iowa Health Care also joins to share an overview of the impact of the opioid epidemic in Iowa and her hopes and fears for opioid funds.

Guests:

