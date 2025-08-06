© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How Iowa is facing a critical moment in addressing the opioid crisis

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In 2022, Iowa signed five opioid settlement agreements, with the state eligible to receive $345 million. Other settlement funds have become available since then. On this episode, how will these funds be used.

Dr. Shea Jorgensen of Prairie Ridge in Mason City is working to bring a methadone clinic in the area, seeking opioid settlement funds distributed to local governments. Some elected officials in the area say they aren't impacted by opioid epidemic, but local law enforcement disagrees.

Host Ben Kieffer speaks with Jorgensen about what opioid settlement funds mean for expanding this effort and other services. Then, Andrew Allen tells us about the Ember Recovery Center — which opened this year and focuses on youth and young adult addiction recovery — and how opioid settlement funds will help them expand.

Marissa Eyanson of Iowa Health and Human Services shares how recent legislation will dictate how opioid settlement money will be used and how funds distributed to local governments remain unspent and outside of state control. Dr. Andrea Weber of University of Iowa Health Care also joins to share an overview of the impact of the opioid epidemic in Iowa and her hopes and fears for opioid funds.

Guests:

  • Dr. Shea Jorgensen, chief medical oficer, Prairie Ridge
  • Andrew Allen, president and CEO, YSS
  • Marissa Eyanson, behavioral health director, Iowa Health and Human Services
  • Dr. Andrea Weber, clinical associate professor of psychiatry, Caver College of Medicine, assistant director, University of Iowa Addiction and Recovery Collaborative, Iowa Health Care
Tags
River to River Health carerural healthOpioids
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Related Content