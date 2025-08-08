'King of the Hill' actor Toby Huss uses his camera to captures America's overlooked corners

The way people consume news has changed dramatically. On this episode, a conversation with Rachel Stassen-Berger, the new executive editor of The Des Moines Register. Stassen-Berger shares why she's returned to the newspaper after a stint as executive editor for the Omaha World-Herald. She also discusses the current challenges in our rapidly changing media landscape and the Register's unprecedented legal battles.

Also in this episode, actor and Marshalltown native Toby Huss shares about the process behind his first published collection of photographs, American Sugargristle. It’s a journey through the American landscape that spans over five decades of Huss' travels, including returning to his hometown to help in the wake of the 2018 EF-3 tornado.

Guests:

