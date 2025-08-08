© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
'King of the Hill' actor Toby Huss uses his camera to captures America's overlooked corners

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published August 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
The way people consume news has changed dramatically. On this episode, a conversation with Rachel Stassen-Berger, the new executive editor of The Des Moines Register. Stassen-Berger shares why she's returned to the newspaper after a stint as executive editor for the Omaha World-Herald. She also discusses the current challenges in our rapidly changing media landscape and the Register's unprecedented legal battles.

Also in this episode, actor and Marshalltown native Toby Huss shares about the process behind his first published collection of photographs, American Sugargristle. It’s a journey through the American landscape that spans over five decades of Huss' travels, including returning to his hometown to help in the wake of the 2018 EF-3 tornado.

Guests:

  • Toby Huss, actor and photographer
  • Rachel Stassen-Berger, executive editor, The Des Moines Register
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
