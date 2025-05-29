The abortion landscape continues to change

Only two Planned Parenthood clinics in Iowa will remain open after the North Central States branch announced a restructuring amid "an onslaught of attacks," according to the organization.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State about the changing abortion landscape, as well as SNAP restrictions in Iowa recently approved by the USDA and concerns raised by Senate Republicans over President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill."

Guests:

