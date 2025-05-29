© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
The abortion landscape continues to change

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published May 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Only two Planned Parenthood clinics in Iowa will remain open after the North Central States branch announced a restructuring amid "an onslaught of attacks," according to the organization.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State about the changing abortion landscape, as well as SNAP restrictions in Iowa recently approved by the USDA and concerns raised by Senate Republicans over President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill."

Guests:

  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Rachel Caufield, professor and co-chair, department of political science, Drake University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
