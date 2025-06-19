© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Political tensions grow following the assassination of Minnesota legislative leader

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine PerkinsNeve Kelley
Published June 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Democrat Christina Bohannan announces a challenge to incumbent Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa's 1st Congressional District. Will the third time be the charm for Bohannan?

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Evan Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College to discuss Bohannan's latest challenge to incumbent Miller-Meeks.

They also discuss the political assassination in Minnesota over the weekend, Saturday’s military parade in Washington, D.C. and protests across the country, how the Israel-Iran conflict may reshape the Middle East and more.

Guests:

  • Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Megan Goldberg, associate professor of American politics, Cornell College
