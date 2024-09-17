© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A conversation with the former acting solicitor general of the U.S.

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published September 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In the wake of the 9/11 Terrorist Attack, Former principal deputy solicitor general of the U.S. Neal Katyal made the widely unpopular decision to represent Guantanamo Bay detainees. That was the first case he argued in front of the Supreme Court, and since then has argued over 50 more.

On this River to River, we listen to host Ben Kieffer's conversation with Katyal in front of an audience at Hancher Auditorium as part of the University of Iowa College of Law Levitt Lecture series.

Guest:

  • Neal Katyal, Former principal deputy solicitor general of the United States
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
