Iowans are making efforts to improve water quality across the state

Ten years after the adoption of Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy, Iowa still faces challenges while working towards better water quality. Matt Helmers, the director of the Iowa Nutrient Research Center, joins the conversation. Then, Karen Wilke of the Nature Conservancy of Iowa talks about the importance of restoring oxbow wetlands in the Midwest.

Later in the hour, Amy Kay, clean water manager for the City of Davenport shares ongoing water projects in her city. Also, Mike Paustain, a farmer near Davenport, discusses sustainable agriculture.

Guests:



Matthew Helmers, director, Iowa Nutrient Research Center, Brent and Cindy Hart Professor, Iowa State University

Karen Wilke, Iowa Freshwater specialist & Boone River project director, Nature Conservancy in Iowa

Amy Kay, clean water manager, City of Davenport

Mike Paustain, farmer, Davenport, IA

This episode was originally produced in August 2024.