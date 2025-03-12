© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowans are making efforts to improve water quality across the state

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowans share how they are trying to reduce pollutants in waterways on this archive episode.

Ten years after the adoption of Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy, Iowa still faces challenges while working towards better water quality. Matt Helmers, the director of the Iowa Nutrient Research Center, joins the conversation. Then, Karen Wilke of the Nature Conservancy of Iowa talks about the importance of restoring oxbow wetlands in the Midwest.

Later in the hour, Amy Kay, clean water manager for the City of Davenport shares ongoing water projects in her city. Also, Mike Paustain, a farmer near Davenport, discusses sustainable agriculture.

Guests:

  • Matthew Helmers, director, Iowa Nutrient Research Center, Brent and Cindy Hart Professor, Iowa State University
  • Karen Wilke, Iowa Freshwater specialist & Boone River project director, Nature Conservancy in Iowa
  • Amy Kay, clean water manager, City of Davenport
  • Mike Paustain, farmer, Davenport, IA

This episode was originally produced in August 2024.

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
