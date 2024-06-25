A changing climate and lower utility bills have led Iowans to build more energy-efficient homes

On this episode of River to River, the need to climate-proof homes as temperatures rise. First, Iowa City resident, Del Holland, explains what it is like to live in a LEED-certified green home.

Then, Holly Edgell, of the Midwest Newsroom joins host Ben Kieffer to share how growing electricity costs and the need to climate-proof homes have prompted the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to adopt updated energy standards for new single and multi-family homes.

American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy Senior Policy Director Mark Kresowik shares how many dollars lower-income households will save under these new standards. Council Bluffs-based contractor Tamara Brunow shares how she builds homes that are more affordable and sustainable in the long run for occupants, rather than budgeting for the short term.

Guests:

