A changing climate and lower utility bills have led Iowans to build more energy-efficient homes
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has adopted new energy standards for residential construction projects funded by the agency.
On this episode of River to River, the need to climate-proof homes as temperatures rise. First, Iowa City resident, Del Holland, explains what it is like to live in a LEED-certified green home.
Then, Holly Edgell, of the Midwest Newsroom joins host Ben Kieffer to share how growing electricity costs and the need to climate-proof homes have prompted the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to adopt updated energy standards for new single and multi-family homes.
American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy Senior Policy Director Mark Kresowik shares how many dollars lower-income households will save under these new standards. Council Bluffs-based contractor Tamara Brunow shares how she builds homes that are more affordable and sustainable in the long run for occupants, rather than budgeting for the short term.
Guests:
- Del Holland, member, Prairie Hill Cohousing Community
- Holly Edgell, managing editor, Midwest Newsroom
- Mark Kresowik, Iowa native and senior policy director, American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy
- Tamara Brunow, president and CEO, Brunow Contracting, LLC