River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowan helps Ukrainian farmers adapt to new practices amid war

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published August 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Wartime has complicated the work of farmers in Ukraine, but they still see agriculture as key to winning the war.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Michael McNeill, an Iowa farmer who has consulted farmers around the world, including Ukraine since the invasion of Russia.

Later in the hour, Kaleb Wyse is an Iowa native who turned his love of life on a farm into a full-time job as a content creator. On his blog and social media, Wyse shares tips on gardening and cooking and a glimpse into his rural lifestyle.

Guests:

  • Michael McNeill, PhD agronomist and ag consultant
  • Kaleb Wyse, content creator, founder of Wyse Guide
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
