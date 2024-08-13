Iowan helps Ukrainian farmers adapt to new practices amid war

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Michael McNeill, an Iowa farmer who has consulted farmers around the world, including Ukraine since the invasion of Russia.

Later in the hour, Kaleb Wyse is an Iowa native who turned his love of life on a farm into a full-time job as a content creator. On his blog and social media, Wyse shares tips on gardening and cooking and a glimpse into his rural lifestyle.

Guests:

