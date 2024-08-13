Iowan helps Ukrainian farmers adapt to new practices amid war
Wartime has complicated the work of farmers in Ukraine, but they still see agriculture as key to winning the war.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Michael McNeill, an Iowa farmer who has consulted farmers around the world, including Ukraine since the invasion of Russia.
Later in the hour, Kaleb Wyse is an Iowa native who turned his love of life on a farm into a full-time job as a content creator. On his blog and social media, Wyse shares tips on gardening and cooking and a glimpse into his rural lifestyle.
Guests:
- Michael McNeill, PhD agronomist and ag consultant
- Kaleb Wyse, content creator, founder of Wyse Guide