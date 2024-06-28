Iowa Farm Bill debates continue with no end in sight

On this episode of River to River, different perspectives on the overdue Farm Bill. Up first, Elizabeth Rembert, food, energy, and agriculture reporter at Nebraska Public Media, discusses SNAP benefits — the portion of the law that provides food assistance to millions of low-income Americans.

Then, we hear from Iowa farmers Darcy Maulsby, Laura Cunningham, and Ron Mardesen. They share what parts of the farm bill matter most to their farming operations. Later in the hour, Austin Frerick, author of Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of America's Food, joins host Ben Kieffer to share his criticisms of the Farm Bill. Frerick blames the bill for inflated food prices, farm fragility and poor health in the U.S.

Guests:

