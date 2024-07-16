Thunder from the prairie: the life of Harold E. Hughes
On this archive episode of River to River, author Jerry Harrington discusses his book, Thunder from the Prairie: The Life of Harold E. Hughes
On this episode of River to River, author Jerry Harrington discusses his new book, Thunder from the Prairie: The Life of Harold E. Hughes. In it, he details Hughes’ remarkable rise from growing up in Ida Grove, to facing combat in Italy during WWII, to becoming a transformative governor.
This episode was originally produced February 1, 2024.
Guests:
- Jerry Harrington, author