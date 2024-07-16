© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Thunder from the prairie: the life of Harold E. Hughes

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published July 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River to River, author Jerry Harrington discusses his new book, Thunder from the Prairie: The Life of Harold E. Hughes. In it, he details Hughes’ remarkable rise from growing up in Ida Grove, to facing combat in Italy during WWII, to becoming a transformative governor.

This episode was originally produced February 1, 2024.

Guests:

  • Jerry Harrington, author
River to River Iowa PoliticsHistoryGovernorBooks & Reading
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
