© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The link between drinking and cancer

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published June 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Drinking alcohol, in any amount, increases your risk of developing cancer.

On this episode of River to River, experts discuss the findings in the 2024 Cancer in Iowa report, the link between alcohol and cancer and how Iowa has the fastest-growing rate of new cancer in the country. We’ll hear from a cancer survivor with a history of heavy drinking and from two cancer specialists from the University of Iowa.

This episode was originally produced February 27, 2024.

Guests:

  • John Stokes, cancer survivor from Iowa City
  • Mary Charlton, professor of epidemiology and director of the Iowa Cancer Registry at the University of Iowa
  • Michael Henry, interim director of University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center
Tags
River to River Alcoholpublic healthCancer
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content