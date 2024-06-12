The link between drinking and cancer
Drinking alcohol, in any amount, increases your risk of developing cancer.
On this episode of River to River, experts discuss the findings in the 2024 Cancer in Iowa report, the link between alcohol and cancer and how Iowa has the fastest-growing rate of new cancer in the country. We’ll hear from a cancer survivor with a history of heavy drinking and from two cancer specialists from the University of Iowa.
This episode was originally produced February 27, 2024.
Guests:
- John Stokes, cancer survivor from Iowa City
- Mary Charlton, professor of epidemiology and director of the Iowa Cancer Registry at the University of Iowa
- Michael Henry, interim director of University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center