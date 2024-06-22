Honoring space scientist and Iowa native Ed Stone

On this news buzz edition of River to River, we remember the legacy of Ed Stone. William Kurth, research scientist and engineer at the University of Iowa, joins host Ben Kieffer to help celebrate his life and work. But first, Clark Kaufmann, deputy editor of Iowa Capital Dispatch, joins the program to update listeners on the lawsuit against an Iowa law that limits THC levels in beverages. Then, Meghan McKinney IPR's newest voice joins the program fresh off her first week hosting Morning Edition.

Later in the hour, Erin Jordan of The Gazette shares her investigative reporting on Iowa DNR employees who were asked to leave on-site fish hatcheries to save money. Then, the former student of longtime Iowa City art teacher Colleen Ernst and the visiting senior curator of modern and contemporary art at the Stanley Museum of Art speak about Ernst's legacy. Ernst is credited with bringing famed pop artist Keith Haring to Iowa City twice, the subject of an exhibit at the Stanley Museum. Finally, IPR Studio One host Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

