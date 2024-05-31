Iowan writes about corruption in America's food industry
Cedar Rapids native Austin Frerick, published his debut book Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of America’s Food Industry. The book explores the domination that a handful of companies have over America’s food economy.
An expert on agricultural and antitrust policy, Frerick's book tells the story of the titans of seven food industries - pork, grain, dairy, berry, coffee, grocery, and slaughter - and how they impact the nation’s food systems.
River to River host Ben Kieffer discusses with Frerick how these titans' practices impact food producers and consumers, and how a fair, healthy and prosperous food industry may be possible.
Guest:
- Austin Frerick, author and fellow, Thurman Arnold Project at Yale University