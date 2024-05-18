Hawkeye coach Bluder announces retirement and Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR's Zachary Oren Smith about RVAP's closure coming September 30, which provides sexual assault services to an eight-county region in southeast Iowa.

IPR's Grant Gerlock shares the feedback given this week by participants of UpLift, a basic-income pilot program in Polk, Dallas and Warren counties. The program marked its first anniversary, and will continue dispersing scheduled payments to participants through April 2025, despite a new state law that blocks cities and counties from making another guaranteed income program like this one.

Sports columnist Mike Hlas returns to the program to reflect on University of Iowa women's basketball head coach Lisa Bluder announcing her retirement, and associate head coach Jan Jensen named as her successor for the 2024-2025 season. Former Hawkeye Caitlin Clark also made her WNBA debut this week, which set an ESPN viewer record.

We take a look at how precipitation gains this spring have increased river and stream flow and delayed crop planting with Tim Hall of the Iowa DNR and ISU Extension's first agricultural climatology specialist Madelynn Wuestenberg. Then Studio One Cece Mitchell provides new tracks to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

