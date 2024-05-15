How ag is using AI
The future of farming is full of challenges. On this episode of River to River, a look at high-tech solutions in the works.
Two ISU professors are leading a team to develop AI tools to identify pests.
Then ISU professor of soil science Mike Castellano discusses his work to develop a tool to measure the nutrient levels in plants in order to cut down on fertilizer over-application.
Guests:
- Baskar Ganapathysubramanian, Joseph C. and Elizabeth A. Anderlik Professor in Engineering and professor of Mechanical Engineering, Iowa State University
- Arti Singh, associate professor of Agronomy, Iowa State University
- Mike Castellano, agronomy professor and the William T. Frankenberger Professor of Soil Science, Iowa State University