River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How ag is using AI

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published May 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The future of farming is full of challenges. On this episode of River to River, a look at high-tech solutions in the works.

Two ISU professors are leading a team to develop AI tools to identify pests.

Then ISU professor of soil science Mike Castellano discusses his work to develop a tool to measure the nutrient levels in plants in order to cut down on fertilizer over-application.

Guests:

  • Baskar Ganapathysubramanian, Joseph C. and Elizabeth A. Anderlik Professor in Engineering and professor of Mechanical Engineering, Iowa State University
  • Arti Singh, associate professor of Agronomy, Iowa State University
  • Mike Castellano, agronomy professor and the William T. Frankenberger Professor of Soil Science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
