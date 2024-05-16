Brenna Bird shows support for Trump in hush money trials

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have agreed to a pair of presidential debates hosted by television networks. Political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University discuss what that might mean for the upcoming campaign.

The analysts also discuss how the wars in Ukraine and Gaza are affecting U.S. politics, the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against Iowa concerning a new immigration law, Attorney General Brenna Bird's visit to New York to support Trump and more.

Guests:

