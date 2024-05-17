Bill eliminating human rights commissions awaiting Gov. Reynolds' signature this week

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR's Katarina Sostaric about this bill, which was based on recommendations made by a Boards and Commissions Review Committee established in 2023 as part of Gov. Reynolds' agency reorganization plan.

Betty Andrews of Iowa-Nebraska NAACP says Senate File 2385 has negative implications for civil rights in Iowa, as it would eliminate several human rights commissions, reduce the number of board members on the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and remove its authority to decide which civil rights complaints to investigate.

Ben also talks with members of two boards intended to be eliminated - the Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs and the board that oversees the Healthy and Well Kids in Iowa (Hawki) Children's Health Insurance Program.

Guests:

