How has vaping evolved over the last decade?
More than one in 10 young adults in the country regularly turn to e-cigarettes.
On this episode of River to River, understanding the increase of e-cigarette use over the last decade.
A young Iowa athlete discusses the struggle to quit using his vape. Then the head of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products on the evolution of e-cigarette regulation. And pulmonologist Dr. Thomas Gross of University of Iowa Health Care discusses health concerns surrounding the vaping craze.
Guests:
- Jacob Rosenkoetter, former e-cigarette user
- Brian King, director, FDA Center For Tobacco Products
- Thomas Gross MD, professor of Internal Medicine-Pulmonary, Critical Care and Occupational Medicine
This episode was originally produced 11-30-23.