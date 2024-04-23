Statehouse reporters recap the legislative session and bills awaiting Governor Reynolds' signature

River to River host Ben Kieffer sits down with Statehouse reporters Katarina Sostaric, Erin Murphy, and Robin Opsahl to discuss the billsthat passed, what's already been signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds and which proposals failed to advance.

Among the bills that passed in the final week were changes to the state's Area Education Agency funding, consolidating the state's boards and commissions and a merger of Iowa's mental health disability services regions and substance use disorder treatment networks into seven behavioral health districts under the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

The reporters also made some predictions about the legislative session to come in 2025.

