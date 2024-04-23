© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Statehouse reporters recap the legislative session and bills awaiting Governor Reynolds' signature

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published April 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Iowa Legislature adjourned this past weekend, the eighth session in a row with Republican control.

River to River host Ben Kieffer sits down with Statehouse reporters Katarina Sostaric, Erin Murphy, and Robin Opsahl to discuss the billsthat passed, what's already been signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds and which proposals failed to advance.

Among the bills that passed in the final week were changes to the state's Area Education Agency funding, consolidating the state's boards and commissions and a merger of Iowa's mental health disability services regions and substance use disorder treatment networks into seven behavioral health districts under the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

The reporters also made some predictions about the legislative session to come in 2025.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
  • Robin Opsahl, reporter covering State Legislature and politics, Iowa Capital Dispatch
Tags
River to River Iowa Politics2024 Legislative SessionKim ReynoldsArea Education Agenciesmaternal health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content