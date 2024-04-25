Senate approves $95 billion foreign aid package
The bill, passed with the Senate voting 79 to 18, also includes a provision that could lead to a Tik Tok ban.
On this episode River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Megan Goldberg and Wayne Moyer. They discuss the aid package, protests on college campuses across the country and House Republican in-fighting. Later in the hour, the latest developments in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
- Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of political science, Grinnell College