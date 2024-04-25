© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Senate approves $95 billion foreign aid package

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published April 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
The bill, passed with the Senate voting 79 to 18, also includes a provision that could lead to a Tik Tok ban.

On this episode River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Megan Goldberg and Wayne Moyer. They discuss the aid package, protests on college campuses across the country and House Republican in-fighting. Later in the hour, the latest developments in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of political science, Grinnell College
