Legislative issues vary across the Midwest
There’s a mix of red and blue politics across the Midwest. Statehouse journalists share updates on new and proposed legislation in neighboring states.
In this edition of River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with statehouse reporters from Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Nebraska join the program to share what priorities stand out for their lawmakers, and whether certain laws reflect national versus local interests.
Guests:
- Jason Rosenbaum, politics correspondent, St. Louis Public Radio
- Clay Masters, senior politics reporter, Minnesota Public Radio
- Jennifer Fuller, managing editor, Capitol News Illinois
- Makenzie Huber, politics and public policy reporter, South Dakota Searchlight
- Anya van Wagtendonk, capitol reporter, Wisconsin Public Radio
- Brian Beach, reporter, Nebraska Public Media News