River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Legislative issues vary across the Midwest

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published April 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

There’s a mix of red and blue politics across the Midwest. Statehouse journalists share updates on new and proposed legislation in neighboring states.

In this edition of River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with statehouse reporters from Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Nebraska join the program to share what priorities stand out for their lawmakers, and whether certain laws reflect national versus local interests.

Guests:

  • Jason Rosenbaum, politics correspondent, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Clay Masters, senior politics reporter, Minnesota Public Radio
  • Jennifer Fuller, managing editor, Capitol News Illinois
  • Makenzie Huber, politics and public policy reporter, South Dakota Searchlight
  • Anya van Wagtendonk, capitol reporter, Wisconsin Public Radio
  • Brian Beach, reporter, Nebraska Public Media News
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Madeleine Willis
