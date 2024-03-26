Unpacking Gov. Reynolds' mental health bill

On this episode of River to River, hosts Ben Kieffer and Katarina Sostaric discuss Gov. Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure mental health treatment in the state.

They're joined by state mental health professionals Mae Hingtgen of the East Central Mental Health and Disability Services Region and Bethany Kohoutek of NAMI Iowa. Then Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Health Human Services, and Democratic State Rep. Beth Wessel Kroeschell of Ames join the discussion.

Guests:

