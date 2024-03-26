Unpacking Gov. Reynolds' mental health bill
Reynolds’ 80-page bill, introduced to the legislature in February, lays out a plan to reshape mental health and substance use treatment services offered in Iowa.
On this episode of River to River, hosts Ben Kieffer and Katarina Sostaric discuss Gov. Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure mental health treatment in the state.
They're joined by state mental health professionals Mae Hingtgen of the East Central Mental Health and Disability Services Region and Bethany Kohoutek of NAMI Iowa. Then Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Health Human Services, and Democratic State Rep. Beth Wessel Kroeschell of Ames join the discussion.
Guests:
- Mae Hingtgen, CEO, East Central Mental Health and Disability Services Region
- Bethany Kohoutek, director of Marketing and Communications, NAMI Iowa
- Kelly Garcia, director, Iowa Department of Health Human Services
- Rep. Beth Wessel Kroeschell, D-Ames