River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Unpacking Gov. Reynolds' mental health bill

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published March 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Reynolds’ 80-page bill, introduced to the legislature in February, lays out a plan to reshape mental health and substance use treatment services offered in Iowa.

On this episode of River to River, hosts Ben Kieffer and Katarina Sostaric discuss Gov. Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure mental health treatment in the state.

They're joined by state mental health professionals Mae Hingtgen of the East Central Mental Health and Disability Services Region and Bethany Kohoutek of NAMI Iowa. Then Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Health Human Services, and Democratic State Rep. Beth Wessel Kroeschell of Ames join the discussion.

Guests:

  • Mae Hingtgen, CEO, East Central Mental Health and Disability Services Region
  • Bethany Kohoutek, director of Marketing and Communications, NAMI Iowa
  • Kelly Garcia, director, Iowa Department of Health Human Services
  • Rep. Beth Wessel Kroeschell, D-Ames
River to River Mental Health2024 Legislative SessionIowa PoliticsKim ReynoldsAddiction
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Kate Perez
