The bills that died and survived during the second Statehouse funnel week

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by IPR's Katarina Sostaric and fellow journalists Robin Opsahl and Erin Murphy to discuss which bills are still in consideration by the Iowa House and Senate after the second funnel deadline of the 2024 legislative session.

Those bills include proposals to change the state's Area Education Agencies, legislation banning citizen police review boards, new restrictions on absentee ballots, a bill to fundschool safety staff firearm training, and a proposal allowing over-the-counter birth control.

Guests:

