The bills that died and survived during the second Statehouse funnel week
Iowa lawmakers have passed their second funnel deadline of the 2024 legislative session. Numerous bills made it past the crucial deadline, but many others failed to meet the requirements to move forward.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by IPR's Katarina Sostaric and fellow journalists Robin Opsahl and Erin Murphy to discuss which bills are still in consideration by the Iowa House and Senate after the second funnel deadline of the 2024 legislative session.
Those bills include proposals to change the state's Area Education Agencies, legislation banning citizen police review boards, new restrictions on absentee ballots, a bill to fundschool safety staff firearm training, and a proposal allowing over-the-counter birth control.
Guests:
- Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, IPR
- Robin Opsahl, state legislature and politics reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
- Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette