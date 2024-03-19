© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The bills that died and survived during the second Statehouse funnel week

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published March 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa lawmakers have passed their second funnel deadline of the 2024 legislative session. Numerous bills made it past the crucial deadline, but many others failed to meet the requirements to move forward.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by IPR's Katarina Sostaric and fellow journalists Robin Opsahl and Erin Murphy to discuss which bills are still in consideration by the Iowa House and Senate after the second funnel deadline of the 2024 legislative session.

Those bills include proposals to change the state's Area Education Agencies, legislation banning citizen police review boards, new restrictions on absentee ballots, a bill to fundschool safety staff firearm training, and a proposal allowing over-the-counter birth control.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, IPR
  • Robin Opsahl, state legislature and politics reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
Tags
River to River 2024 Legislative SessionIowa PoliticsIowa Legislature
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Kate Perez
See stories by Kate Perez
Related Content