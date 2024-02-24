© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Banning meat substitute research and other state proposals discussed at Pints and Politics

By Erin Jordan,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Proposals to overhaul Iowa’s AEAs and address school safety, and a bill allowing state agencies to hire private auditing firms have been advanced by state lawmakers.

On this Pints and Politics edition of River to River, investigative reporter Erin Jordan of The Gazette leads the conversation about state and national politics with columnists Tom Barton and Todd Dorman, and former Gazette columnist Adam Sullivan.

Guests:

  • Tom Barton, deputy bureau chief, The Gazette
  • Todd Dorman, columnist, The Gazette
  • Adam Sullivan, former columnist
River to River Ukraine2024 Election2024 Legislative SessionIowa PoliticsPolitics
Erin Jordan
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
