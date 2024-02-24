Banning meat substitute research and other state proposals discussed at Pints and Politics
Proposals to overhaul Iowa’s AEAs and address school safety, and a bill allowing state agencies to hire private auditing firms have been advanced by state lawmakers.
On this Pints and Politics edition of River to River, investigative reporter Erin Jordan of The Gazette leads the conversation about state and national politics with columnists Tom Barton and Todd Dorman, and former Gazette columnist Adam Sullivan.
Guests:
- Tom Barton, deputy bureau chief, The Gazette
- Todd Dorman, columnist, The Gazette
- Adam Sullivan, former columnist