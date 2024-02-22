Democrats call Iowa religious freedom bill 'a blank check to discriminate'

GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley says she has no plans for dropping out, despite former President Donald Trump's commanding lead and low polling in her home state of South Carolina ahead of its primary this week.

On this River to River, John Wanamaker fills in for Ben Kieffer and is joined by political scientists Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College to discuss the race for the GOP nomination, as well as the U.S. blocking a U.N. vote to call for a cease-fire in Gaza and the Iowa Senate passing the elimination of a gender balance requirement and a controversial religious freedom bill.

Guests:

