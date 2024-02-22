© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Democrats call Iowa religious freedom bill 'a blank check to discriminate'

By John Wanamaker,
Danielle Gehr
Published February 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley says she has no plans for dropping out, despite former President Donald Trump's commanding lead and low polling in her home state of South Carolina ahead of its primary this week.

On this River to River, John Wanamaker fills in for Ben Kieffer and is joined by political scientists Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College to discuss the race for the GOP nomination, as well as the U.S. blocking a U.N. vote to call for a cease-fire in Gaza and the Iowa Senate passing the elimination of a gender balance requirement and a controversial religious freedom bill.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Politics Day2024 Legislative SessionIowa Senate2024 Election
John Wanamaker
See stories by John Wanamaker
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content