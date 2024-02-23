An octopus in a parking garage and the case for climate resilience

From fire to flood, heat waves to melting glaciers, and even sea life stranded in parking garages, Americans are seeing the face of climate breakdown – and must learn how to manage this breakdown.

Best-selling author and climate law expert Rob Verchick examines the impact of climate change and makes the case for "climate resilience" in his new book The Octopus in the Parking Garage. Verchick is a leading climate law scholar who designed and implemented climate-resilience policies in the Obama administration. He will speak as a part of the University of Iowa Hubbell Environmental Law Initiative on Feb. 23.

Then, we revisit a conversation with Betsy Mayotte. Mayotte joins the program to discuss different options for student loan repayment and forgiveness.

The third segment of this program was originally produced in July 2023.

