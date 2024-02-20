Statehouse reporters share which bills are still alive this session

On this episode of River to River, IPR's Grant Gerlock is joined by IPR's Katarina Sostaric and fellow journalists Stephen Gruber-Miller and Kathie Obradovich to discuss which bills are still in consideration by the Iowa House and Senate.

Those bills include proposals to overhaul the state's Area Education Agencies, legislation affecting undocumented immigrants, new restrictions on absentee ballots, Governor Kim Reynolds' bill to define "man" and "woman" based on a person's sex at birth, and differing proposals to cut the number of Iowa boards and commissions.

Guests:

