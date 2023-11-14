© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The struggles and successes of keeping a business in the family

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published November 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The University of Northern Iowa Family Business Center advises companies around the Midwest on the best practices when keeping businesses in the family.

In this River to River episode, host Ben Kieffer talks with Mark Doll and Lauren Doll-Sheeder, a father and daughter who are in the process of handing off leadership of Doll Distributing, a company founded by Mark's parents in 1965. Also, the director of the University of Northern Iowa Family Business Center Dan Beenken shares how the center helps families like the Dolls navigate their family businesses.

Later, Ryan Clark of the University of Iowa’s Iowa Geological Survey shares the geological features that could store carbon in Iowa with little need for pipelines.

Guests:

  • Lauren Doll-Sheeder, managing partner, Doll Distributing
  • Mark Doll, an owner, Doll Distributing
  • Dan Beenken, director, Family Business Center, University of Northern Iowa
  • Ryan Clark, geologist, Iowa Geological Survey, University of Iowa
River to River WorkforceCarbon capture pipelinesUniversity of Northern IowaUniversity of Iowafamily
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Kate Perez
