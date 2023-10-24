© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Amid political dysfunction, Congress to Campus hopes to inspire students to public service

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine Perkins
Published October 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The failure to elect a new Speaker of the House has put our dysfunctional politics on full display to the rest of the world. But even with these fractures in our system, two visiting former members of Congress find reasons for hope, and they're hoping to inspire students at the University of Northern Iowa to consider careers in public service.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with former U.S. Rep. Gil Gutknecht, a Republican from Minnesota who served from 1995 to 2007 and former U.S. Rep. William Enyart, a Democrat from Illinois who served from 2013 to 2015. The bipartisan delegation from the Congress to Campus program is joined by Donna Hoffman, a political science professor from UNI.

Guests

  • Donna Hoffman, professor of Political Science at University of Northern Iowa
  • Rep. Gil Gutknecht, Republican from Minnesota
  • Rep. William Enyart, Democrat from Illinois
River to River U.S. CongressPolitics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
